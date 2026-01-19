Financial Fitness Check: Examining CIMG Inc (IMG)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, CIMG Inc (NASDAQ: IMG) closed at $1.13 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 98983.0 shares were traded. IMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CIMG Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 4.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 ’25 when YY Tech Inc bought 3,074,590 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,598,787 led to the insider holds 7,125,872 shares of the business.

JOYER INVESTMENT LTD. bought 3,074,590 shares of IMG for $1,598,787 on Mar 18 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 7,125,872 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Mar 18 ’25, another insider, Dada Business Trading Co., Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,529,236 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,315,203 and bolstered with 6,739,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMG now has a Market Capitalization of 17496408 and an Enterprise Value of 11485319. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.811 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.272.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMG is 1.16, which has changed by -0.9221763 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMG has reached a high of $17.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -48.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -80.64%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMG has traded an average of 1.16M shares per day and 2968680 over the past ten days. A total of 15.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.57M. Insiders hold about 66.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.08% stake in the company. Shares short for IMG as of 1767139200 were 188063 with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 1764288000 on 45594. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 188063 and a Short% of Float of 1.3099999.