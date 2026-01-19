Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) was $1.17 for the day, down -3.31% from the previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. ALXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALXO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 06, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $3.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 19, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Pinto Shelly sold 3,925 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 4,357 led to the insider holds 88,273 shares of the business.

Lettmann Jason bought 71,163 shares of ALXO for $76,892 on Sep 17 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 305,121 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, Lettmann Jason, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 21,070 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,461 and bolstered with 233,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALXO now has a Market Capitalization of 63435056 and an Enterprise Value of 18416062.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALXO is 0.51, which has changed by -0.2909091 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALXO has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.92%.

Shares Statistics:

ALXO traded an average of 279.36K shares per day over the past three months and 283530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.41M. Insiders hold about 29.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.42% stake in the company. Shares short for ALXO as of 1767139200 were 985188 with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 1764288000 on 793867. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 985188 and a Short% of Float of 2.87.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.75.

