Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.17 in the prior trading day, Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: WCT) closed at $0.17, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.13 million shares were traded. WCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1605.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WCT now has a Market Capitalization of 24186624 and an Enterprise Value of 8998232. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.679 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.175.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WCT is 4.25, which has changed by -0.90824175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WCT has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 195.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 183030 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.47M. Insiders hold about 70.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.08% stake in the company. Shares short for WCT as of 1767139200 were 78804 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1764288000 on 42795. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 78804 and a Short% of Float of 0.059999997.