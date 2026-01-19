Ratio Review: Analyzing Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd (WCT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.17 in the prior trading day, Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: WCT) closed at $0.17, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.13 million shares were traded. WCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1605.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WCT now has a Market Capitalization of 24186624 and an Enterprise Value of 8998232. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.679 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.175.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WCT is 4.25, which has changed by -0.90824175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WCT has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 195.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 183030 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.47M. Insiders hold about 70.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.08% stake in the company. Shares short for WCT as of 1767139200 were 78804 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1764288000 on 42795. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 78804 and a Short% of Float of 0.059999997.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.