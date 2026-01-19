eGain Corp (EGAN)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 10.16, Down -3.05

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, eGain Corp’s stock clocked out at $10.16, down -3.05% from its previous closing price of $10.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. EGAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EGAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On May 12, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when SMIT ERIC sold 5,000 shares for $10.24 per share. The transaction valued at 51,200 led to the insider holds 129,187 shares of the business.

ERIC SMIT bought 5,000 shares of EGAN for $51,200 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, Darukhanavala Phiroz P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,500 shares for $10.61 each. As a result, the insider received 111,414 and left with 2,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGAN now has a Market Capitalization of 274839744 and an Enterprise Value of 207330752. As of this moment, eGain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.3 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.234.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EGAN is 0.81, which has changed by 0.5949764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EGAN has reached a high of $15.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.78%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EGAN traded 400.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 202180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.31M. Insiders hold about 35.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.43% stake in the company. Shares short for EGAN as of 1767139200 were 1083832 with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1764288000 on 1086834. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1083832 and a Short% of Float of 6.25.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of eGain Corp (EGAN) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $22.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.45M to a low estimate of $22.39M. As of. The current estimate, eGain Corp’s year-ago sales were $22.39MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.27M. There is a high estimate of $22.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.43MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.89M and the low estimate is $91M.

