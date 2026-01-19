Trading Day Triumph: BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Inc (BBOT) Ends at $11.41, a -0.74 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BBOT) closed the day trading at $11.41 down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $11.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. BBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.33 and its Current Ratio is at 13.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On December 05, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

On September 17, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on September 17, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBOT now has a Market Capitalization of 913070848 and an Enterprise Value of 447672864.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBOT is 0.12, which has changed by 0.086108446 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBOT has reached a high of $14.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.18%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBOT traded about 213.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBOT traded about 507340 shares per day. A total of 79.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.55M. Insiders hold about 45.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.54% stake in the company. Shares short for BBOT as of 1767139200 were 1845729 with a Short Ratio of 8.64, compared to 1764288000 on 1129317.