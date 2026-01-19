Market Recap Check: American Integrity Insurance Group Inc (AII)’s Negative Finish at 18.84, Up/Down -1.00

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of American Integrity Insurance Group Inc (NYSE: AII) closed at $18.84 in the last session, down -1.00% from day before closing price of $19.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. AII stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On June 02, 2025, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

On June 02, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 02, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when SOWELL JAMES E sold 295,037 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,605,703 led to the insider holds 4,473,824 shares of the business.

Ritchie Robert C sold 59,554 shares of AII for $1,131,526 on Dec 05 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,417,212 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Ritchie Robert C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 475,000 shares for $19.00 each. As a result, the insider received 9,025,000 and left with 2,454,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AII now has a Market Capitalization of 368826976 and an Enterprise Value of 198693984. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.721 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.011.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AII has reached a high of $26.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AII traded on average about 177.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 120300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.98M. Insiders hold about 43.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.33% stake in the company. Shares short for AII as of 1767139200 were 85248 with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1764288000 on 150957.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of American Integrity Insurance Group Inc (AII) is currently in progress, with 6 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.43. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.0 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.04M. There is a high estimate of $88.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85M. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353.21M and the low estimate is $323.7M.

