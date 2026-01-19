Market Insight: Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $26.81

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Rapport Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPP) closed at $26.81 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $26.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. RAPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.4497.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rapport Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.37 and its Current Ratio is at 36.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on November 19, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On September 16, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.

On August 06, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 06, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Bredt David sold 8,500 shares for $26.84 per share. The transaction valued at 228,132 led to the insider holds 395,575 shares of the business.

DAVID BREDT bought 17,000 shares of RAPP for $466,140 on Jan 15 ’26. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Bredt David, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 6,567 shares for $30.05 each. As a result, the insider received 197,338 and left with 404,075 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAPP now has a Market Capitalization of 1277795072 and an Enterprise Value of 776641088.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RAPP is 1.64, which has changed by 1.0203466 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RAPP has reached a high of $42.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.66%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RAPP has traded an average of 387.50K shares per day and 336300 over the past ten days. A total of 47.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.75M. Insiders hold about 39.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.49% stake in the company. Shares short for RAPP as of 1767139200 were 2692137 with a Short Ratio of 6.95, compared to 1764288000 on 2149458. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2692137 and a Short% of Float of 10.280000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.69 and -$3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.83. EPS for the following year is -$3.44, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$2.43 and -$4.28.