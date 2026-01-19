Investor’s Delight: Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) Closes Strong at 0.34, Up 2.97

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TVGN) was $0.34 for the day, up 2.97% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.22 million shares were traded. TVGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3444 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.325.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TVGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on March 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when Desai Kirti bought 15,500 shares for $0.40 per share.

Saadi Ryan H. sold 1,438,206 shares of TVGN for $1,768,993 on Jun 09 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 116,814,453 shares after completing the transaction at $1.23 per share. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Saadi Ryan H., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,438,206 shares for $1.10 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TVGN now has a Market Capitalization of 66779684 and an Enterprise Value of 82071792.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TVGN is -0.78, which has changed by -0.73953485 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TVGN has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.37%.

Shares Statistics:

TVGN traded an average of 863.13K shares per day over the past three months and 791960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 197.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.95M. Insiders hold about 71.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.44% stake in the company. Shares short for TVGN as of 1767139200 were 1984301 with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 1764288000 on 2225745. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1984301 and a Short% of Float of 3.1.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.22.