Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI)’s Day in Review: Closing at 0.51, Down by -2.18

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $0.52 in the prior trading day, Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) closed at $0.51, down -2.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 98190.0 shares were traded. RELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.515 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5001.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RELI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Fruchtzweig Ben sold 26,000 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,001 led to the insider holds 37,746 shares of the business.

Blumenfrucht Alex sold 36,249 shares of RELI for $105,245 on Jun 18 ’25. The Director now owns 484 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, Brickman Sheldon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,236 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider received 43,039 and left with 48,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELI now has a Market Capitalization of 5008765 and an Enterprise Value of 9486656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.723 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.297.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RELI is 0.08, which has changed by -0.7669725 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RELI has reached a high of $3.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.04%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1173000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.63M. Insiders hold about 53.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.75% stake in the company. Shares short for RELI as of 1767139200 were 420146 with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 1764288000 on 1107667. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 420146 and a Short% of Float of 4.4299997.