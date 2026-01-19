Market Watch Highlights: Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 0.77

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.77, down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79258.0 shares were traded. GLMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.98 and its Current Ratio is at 7.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on May 22, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $11 previously.

On February 04, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLMD now has a Market Capitalization of 4225035 and an Enterprise Value of -14825965.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLMD is 0.40, which has changed by -0.7313589 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLMD has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.18%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLMD traded 2.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 78800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.41M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.49% stake in the company. Shares short for GLMD as of 1767139200 were 73076 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 402206. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 73076 and a Short% of Float of 1.35.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1 analysts actively contributing to its current rating. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$0.85.