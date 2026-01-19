Closing Figures Unveiled: SoundThinking Inc (SSTI) Drop -3.36, Closes at $7.77

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

SoundThinking Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) closed the day trading at $7.77 down -3.36% from the previous closing price of $8.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. SSTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SSTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On November 13, 2025, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Golzadeh Nasim sold 2,306 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 13,910 led to the insider holds 88,603 shares of the business.

Golzadeh Nasim sold 461 shares of SSTI for $2,810 on Nov 18 ’25. The insider now owns 90,909 shares after completing the transaction at $6.10 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Clark Ralph A., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 16,161 shares for $11.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSTI now has a Market Capitalization of 99388024 and an Enterprise Value of 92163976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.897 whereas that against EBITDA is 249.092.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSTI is 1.16, which has changed by -0.40732265 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSTI has reached a high of $19.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SSTI traded about 172.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SSTI traded about 200900 shares per day. A total of 12.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.37M. Insiders hold about 26.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.27% stake in the company. Shares short for SSTI as of 1767139200 were 473999 with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1764288000 on 467357. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 473999 and a Short% of Float of 5.6500003.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 5.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of SoundThinking Inc (SSTI).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $24.68M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.94M to a low estimate of $24.58M. As of. The current estimate, SoundThinking Inc’s year-ago sales were $23.41MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.31M. There is a high estimate of $31.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.03MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.72M and the low estimate is $111.26M.