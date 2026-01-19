Market Momentum Report: High Templar Tech Ltd. ADR (HTT)’s Positive Close at 3.03

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of High Templar Tech Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HTT) closed at $3.03 in the last session, up 1.00% from day before closing price of $3.0. In other words, the price has increased by $1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.24 million shares were traded. HTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HTT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.83 and its Current Ratio is at 5.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 ’25 when Guosheng (Hong Kong) Investmen bought 1,650,000 shares for $4.87 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTT now has a Market Capitalization of 573893696 and an Enterprise Value of -7729666560. As of this moment, High’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -85.849 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.096.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HTT is 0.89, which has changed by 0.01677847 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HTT has reached a high of $5.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HTT traded on average about 315.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 286040 shares per day over the past 10 days. Shares short for HTT as of 1767139200 were 362468 with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 1764288000 on 533915. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 362468 and a Short% of Float of 0.42.