Stock Surge: Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) Closes at $0.26, Marking a 6.43 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX: MWG) closed at $0.26 up 6.43% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $6.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.37 million shares were traded. MWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.263 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2477.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Multi Ways Holdings Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 103.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MWG now has a Market Capitalization of 13499791 and an Enterprise Value of 36915792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -318.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MWG is 1.08, which has changed by -0.09310347 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MWG has reached a high of $0.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.95%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MWG has traded an average of 5.37M shares per day and 475790 over the past ten days. A total of 33.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.06M. Insiders hold about 43.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.43% stake in the company. Shares short for MWG as of 1767139200 were 1811848 with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 1764288000 on 6567. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1811848 and a Short% of Float of 6.370000000000001.

