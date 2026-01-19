Analytical Lens: Exploring Samfine Creation Holdings Group Ltd (SFHG)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Samfine Creation Holdings Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFHG) was $0.69 for the day, down -10.55% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. SFHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7701 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFHG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFHG now has a Market Capitalization of 13970460 and an Enterprise Value of 40640800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.264 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.19.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFHG is 3.30, which has changed by -0.2803347 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFHG has reached a high of $1.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.44%.

Shares Statistics:

SFHG traded an average of 262.41K shares per day over the past three months and 44520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.10M. Insiders hold about 69.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.13% stake in the company. Shares short for SFHG as of 1767139200 were 63360 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1764288000 on 143017. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 63360 and a Short% of Float of 1.04.

