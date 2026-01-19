Balance Sheet Breakdown: TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (TLSI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $6.15 in the prior trading day, TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: TLSI) closed at $5.53, down -10.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.16 million shares were traded. TLSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TLSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.75 and its Current Ratio is at 3.05.

On December 17, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On November 11, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2024, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Cox Bryan F. sold 4,764 shares for $5.18 per share. The transaction valued at 24,678 led to the insider holds 119,415 shares of the business.

Devlin Jodi sold 4,764 shares of TLSI for $24,678 on May 19 ’25. The Chief of Clinical Operations now owns 52,764 shares after completing the transaction at $5.18 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Marshak Richard, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,597 shares for $5.18 each. As a result, the insider received 34,172 and left with 69,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLSI now has a Market Capitalization of 276052832 and an Enterprise Value of 287489824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.407.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TLSI is 0.42, which has changed by 0.13683128 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TLSI has reached a high of $7.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.19%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 156.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 137150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.35M. Insiders hold about 39.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.21% stake in the company. Shares short for TLSI as of 1767139200 were 1281631 with a Short Ratio of 8.17, compared to 1764288000 on 754571. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1281631 and a Short% of Float of 3.5000000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (TLSI) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $13.2M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.2M to a low estimate of $13.2M. As of. The current estimate, TriSalus Life Sciences Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.26MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.58M. There is a high estimate of $13.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.43MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61M and the low estimate is $60M.