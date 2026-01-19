Financial Metrics Check: Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Assembly Biosciences Inc’s stock clocked out at $29.37, down -1.81% from its previous closing price of $29.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.13 million shares were traded. ASMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASMB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.44 and its Current Ratio is at 4.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on September 24, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On March 25, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 ’25 when McHutchison John G sold 757 shares for $9.85 per share. The transaction valued at 7,455 led to the insider holds 18,347 shares of the business.

Bjorkquist Jeanette M sold 180 shares of ASMB for $1,773 on Mar 31 ’25. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 4,617 shares after completing the transaction at $9.85 per share. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Okazaki Jason A, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 355 shares for $9.85 each. As a result, the insider received 3,496 and left with 14,757 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASMB now has a Market Capitalization of 464549408 and an Enterprise Value of 234747408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.312 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.419.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASMB is 1.14, which has changed by 1.0538461 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASMB has reached a high of $39.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASMB traded 131.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 109340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.98M. Insiders hold about 36.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.66% stake in the company. Shares short for ASMB as of 1767139200 were 1543026 with a Short Ratio of 11.76, compared to 1764288000 on 1289499. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1543026 and a Short% of Float of 11.4300005.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) is currently attracting attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.3 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.71. EPS for the following year is -$3.5, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$2.31 and -$5.7.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.3M. There is a high estimate of $10.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M. A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.52M