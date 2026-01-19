Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) closed the day trading at $1.69 up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. WHLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5946.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WHLR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.64 and its Current Ratio is at 6.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR Inc. on February 20, 2018, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $13 previously.

On January 17, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when Stilwell Value LLC bought 15,000 shares for $37.25 per share.

Stilwell Value LLC bought 28,000 shares of WHLR for $120,428 on Dec 10 ’25. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Stilwell Value LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $80.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHLR now has a Market Capitalization of 3522928 and an Enterprise Value of 607796608. As of this moment, Wheeler’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.969 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WHLR is 1.36, which has changed by -0.9994885 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WHLR has reached a high of $6719.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -95.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WHLR traded about 1.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WHLR traded about 503730 shares per day. A total of 1.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.91M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.04% stake in the company. Shares short for WHLR as of 1767139200 were 21868 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 44063. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21868 and a Short% of Float of 1.1900000000000002.