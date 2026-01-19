Insider’s View: Deciphering Bandwidth Inc (BAND)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) closed at $13.41 in the last session, down -0.89% from day before closing price of $13.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.24 million shares were traded. BAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.6978 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

On June 14, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $15.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when Raiford Daryl E sold 6,719 shares for $14.50 per share. The transaction valued at 97,405 led to the insider holds 91,816 shares of the business.

Krupka Devin M sold 2,976 shares of BAND for $41,850 on Dec 01 ’25. The Controller, PAO now owns 26,428 shares after completing the transaction at $14.06 per share. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Ross Kade, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 3,819 shares for $14.06 each. As a result, the insider received 53,705 and left with 80,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAND now has a Market Capitalization of 409294368 and an Enterprise Value of 808546432. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.069 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.964.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BAND is 2.14, which has changed by -0.16292137 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BAND has reached a high of $19.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.83%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAND traded on average about 207.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 199950 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.81M. Insiders hold about 8.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BAND as of 1767139200 were 1151616 with a Short Ratio of 5.55, compared to 1764288000 on 1137845. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1151616 and a Short% of Float of 4.63.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Bandwidth Inc (BAND) is a result of the insights provided by 4.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $208.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $211M to a low estimate of $206.8M. As of. The current estimate, Bandwidth Inc’s year-ago sales were $209.97MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.8M. There is a high estimate of $204.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $757.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $753M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $754.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.49MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $900M and the low estimate is $832.3M.