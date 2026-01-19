Ratio Examination: X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed at $3.7 up 2.21% from its previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.27 million shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.585.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.48 and its Current Ratio is at 5.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

On December 12, 2023, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when Craig Adam R bought 86,206 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 249,997 led to the insider holds 376,087 shares of the business.

Baldry Mark bought 1,032 shares of XFOR for $2,561 on May 16 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 25,337 shares after completing the transaction at $2.48 per share. On Jan 24 ’25, another insider, Ragan Paula, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 76,473 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider received 34,719 and left with 1,087,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XFOR now has a Market Capitalization of 323515744 and an Enterprise Value of 278678752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.201 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.084.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XFOR is 0.46, which has changed by -0.7477846 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $24.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.68%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XFOR has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 420070 over the past ten days. A total of 87.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.31M. Insiders hold about 10.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.81% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of 1767139200 were 3001615 with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1764288000 on 2482029. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3001615 and a Short% of Float of 3.44.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.96 and -$3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93M to a low estimate of $1.5M. As of. The current estimate, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.43MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9M. There is a high estimate of $6.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XFOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.44M and the low estimate is $6.3M.