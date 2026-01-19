Financial Snapshot: Analyzing CS Disco Inc (LAW)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of CS Disco Inc (NYSE: LAW) was $6.33 for the day, down -7.18% from the previous closing price of $6.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. LAW stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.9389 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.93 and its Current Ratio is at 3.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on July 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

MoffettNathanson Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 14, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Antoon Melanie sold 20,000 shares for $8.71 per share. The transaction valued at 174,200 led to the insider holds 212,710 shares of the business.

MELANIE ANTOON bought 20,000 shares of LAW for $174,122 on Dec 10 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Antoon Melanie, who serves as the EVP, Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 7,071 shares for $6.59 each. As a result, the insider received 46,598 and left with 232,710 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAW now has a Market Capitalization of 395571776 and an Enterprise Value of 289688800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.897 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.355.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LAW is 2.10, which has changed by 0.28137648 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LAW has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.31%.

Shares Statistics:

LAW traded an average of 217.11K shares per day over the past three months and 138260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.59M. Insiders hold about 58.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LAW as of 1767139200 were 636046 with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 1764288000 on 597431. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 636046 and a Short% of Float of 1.4099999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of CS Disco Inc (LAW) is currently in the spotlight, with 4.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.4M to a low estimate of $39.75M. As of. The current estimate, CS Disco Inc’s year-ago sales were $37MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.76M. There is a high estimate of $40.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.84MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $171.6M and the low estimate is $168.1M.