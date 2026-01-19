Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Sify Technologies Limited ADR (SIFY) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $14.75 in the prior trading day, Sify Technologies Limited ADR (NASDAQ: SIFY) closed at $14.27, down -3.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. SIFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.0371 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 04, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On July 24, 2007, Kaufman Bros reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $7.

Kaufman Bros reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on July 23, 2007, while the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIFY now has a Market Capitalization of 1032440256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIFY is 1.18, which has changed by 3.7725754 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIFY has reached a high of $17.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.18%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 110.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 136510 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.22M. Shares short for SIFY as of 1767139200 were 553966 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1764288000 on 542224. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 553966 and a Short% of Float of 4.75.

