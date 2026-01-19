Financial Analysis: Rallybio Corp (RLYB)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Rallybio Corp’s stock clocked out at $0.66, down -2.84% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. RLYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.682 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6384.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RLYB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.74 and its Current Ratio is at 14.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 07, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLYB now has a Market Capitalization of 27745710 and an Enterprise Value of -31375290. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -46.551 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.947.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RLYB is -1.05, which has changed by -0.26510066 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RLYB has reached a high of $0.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.28%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RLYB traded 204.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 133570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.60M. Insiders hold about 48.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RLYB as of 1767139200 were 106204 with a Short Ratio of 0.52, compared to 1764288000 on 140389. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 106204 and a Short% of Float of 0.26.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Rallybio Corp (RLYB) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$1.15, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $800k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $636k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $745.33k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636k