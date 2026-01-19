Ratio Revelations: Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Brag House Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TBH) closed the day trading at $0.47 up 2.57% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.29 million shares were traded. TBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4145.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TBH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.05 and its Current Ratio is at 6.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Malloy Lavell Juan II bought 85,000 shares for $0.53 per share.

Malloy Lavell Juan II bought 32,000 shares of TBH for $49,600 on Sep 12 ’25. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Malloy Lavell Juan II, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 32,000 shares for $1.22 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBH now has a Market Capitalization of 9882759 and an Enterprise Value of -256345. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5126.905.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBH has reached a high of $6.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.36%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TBH traded about 635.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TBH traded about 329150 shares per day. A total of 20.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.70M. Insiders hold about 44.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.41% stake in the company. Shares short for TBH as of 1767139200 were 118802 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1764288000 on 313109. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 118802 and a Short% of Float of 0.61000003.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) in the stock market. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.12 and -$1.12.