Market Highlights: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) Ends on a Low Note at 9.11

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) closed at $9.11 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $9.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.29 million shares were traded. CGNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 29, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on June 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Barel Amir bought 7,079 shares for $9.80 per share.

Nottenburg Richard N bought 20,432 shares of CGNT for $178,780 on Apr 16 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGNT now has a Market Capitalization of 665376960 and an Enterprise Value of 619528000. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.595 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.085.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGNT is 1.60, which has changed by -0.049060524 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGNT has reached a high of $11.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.15%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGNT traded on average about 260.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 249460 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 16.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.07% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNT as of 1767139200 were 359201 with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 1764288000 on 365433. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 359201 and a Short% of Float of 0.58999998.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $106.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.24M to a low estimate of $106.2M. As of. The current estimate, Cognyte Software Ltd’s year-ago sales were $94.5MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.45M. There is a high estimate of $104.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350.63MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $443.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446.49M and the low estimate is $440.1M.