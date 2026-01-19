Daily Progress: Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) Drop -0.23%, Closing at $8.78

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRRO) closed at $8.78 down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $8.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. KRRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.193 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.6.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Korro Bio Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.71 and its Current Ratio is at 6.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

On November 13, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRRO now has a Market Capitalization of 82683848 and an Enterprise Value of 34872852. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.731 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.389.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KRRO is 2.98, which has changed by -0.76655143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KRRO has reached a high of $55.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.85%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KRRO has traded an average of 504.68K shares per day and 178260 over the past ten days. A total of 9.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.15M. Insiders hold about 45.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.03% stake in the company. Shares short for KRRO as of 1767139200 were 1106700 with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 1764288000 on 1240508. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1106700 and a Short% of Float of 15.479999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.99, with high estimates of -$1.16 and low estimates of -$4.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.86 and -$9.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.01. EPS for the following year is -$7.72, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$4.98 and -$17.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27M