Market Recap: Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $1.02

The closing price of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) was $1.02 for the day, down -12.07% from the previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.26 million shares were traded. IPDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9899.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IPDN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.43 and its Current Ratio is at 0.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPDN now has a Market Capitalization of 4979602 and an Enterprise Value of 4274033. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.658 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IPDN is 1.90, which has changed by -0.7512195 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IPDN has reached a high of $12.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -39.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.52%.

Shares Statistics:

IPDN traded an average of 246.13K shares per day over the past three months and 119120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.82M. Insiders hold about 42.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.46% stake in the company. Shares short for IPDN as of 1767139200 were 30326 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1764288000 on 98094. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30326 and a Short% of Float of 0.8200000000000001.