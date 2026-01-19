Closing Strong: Gentherm Inc (THRM) Ends at $36.87, Down -3.10 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $38.05 in the prior trading day, Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ: THRM) closed at $36.87, down -3.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.16 million shares were traded. THRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $73 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Runyon Barbara J sold 3,348 shares for $34.82 per share. The transaction valued at 116,577 led to the insider holds 31,316 shares of the business.

Runyon Barbara J bought 3,348 shares of THRM for $116,438 on Aug 21 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Washington Kenneth E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,700 shares for $28.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,702 and bolstered with 10,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THRM now has a Market Capitalization of 1125462144 and an Enterprise Value of 1220180224. As of this moment, Gentherm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.831 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.771.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THRM is 1.35, which has changed by -0.095214725 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THRM has reached a high of $41.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 183.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 169220 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.75M. Insiders hold about 2.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.84% stake in the company. Shares short for THRM as of 1767139200 were 621104 with a Short Ratio of 3.39, compared to 1764288000 on 717533. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 621104 and a Short% of Float of 2.94.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $361.31M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $364.3M to a low estimate of $357.74M. As of. The current estimate, Gentherm Inc’s year-ago sales were $352.91MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $361.03M. There is a high estimate of $367.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.5B.