Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd’s stock clocked out at $1.33, down -4.32% from its previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51010.0 shares were traded. AEHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3894 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEHL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.52 and its Current Ratio is at 2.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHL now has a Market Capitalization of 6878858 and an Enterprise Value of 8077334. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.082 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.717.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEHL is 0.76, which has changed by -0.80441177 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHL has reached a high of $8.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.91%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEHL traded 4.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 237850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.59M. Insiders hold about 82.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.34% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHL as of 1767139200 were 1350894 with a Short Ratio of 0.32, compared to 1764288000 on 1801580. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1350894 and a Short% of Float of 52.22.