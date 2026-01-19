Market Resilience: Intelligent Group Ltd (INTJ) Finishes Weak at 0.42, Down -2.14

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Intelligent Group Ltd (NASDAQ: INTJ) closed the day trading at $0.42 down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.15 million shares were traded. INTJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4101.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INTJ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.19 and its Current Ratio is at 11.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTJ now has a Market Capitalization of 12915000 and an Enterprise Value of -56106672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.094 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.521.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTJ is 2.71, which has changed by -0.48717946 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTJ has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INTJ traded about 103.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INTJ traded about 92930 shares per day. A total of 30.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.36M. Insiders hold about 37.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.54% stake in the company. Shares short for INTJ as of 1767139200 were 36896 with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 1764288000 on 62299. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36896 and a Short% of Float of 0.18000001.