Gaining Ground: Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) Closes Higher at 6.89, Up 5.84

Nora Barnes

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) closed at $6.89 in the last session, up 5.84% from day before closing price of $6.51. In other words, the price has increased by $5.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. SEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

On August 06, 2025, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Arnett Austin sold 22 shares for $7.56 per share. The transaction valued at 166 led to the insider holds 469 shares of the business.

Emily Epstein bought 10,617 shares of SEAT for $84,940 on Dec 04 ’25. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Epstein Emily T, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 298 shares for $8.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,482 and left with 10,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAT now has a Market Capitalization of 100156936 and an Enterprise Value of 397374432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.617 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.972.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEAT is 1.00, which has changed by -0.92654586 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEAT has reached a high of $98.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -71.36%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEAT traded on average about 139.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 91720 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.73M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.71% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAT as of 1767139200 were 799353 with a Short Ratio of 5.73, compared to 1764288000 on 760209. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 799353 and a Short% of Float of 10.27.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SEAT, which recently paid a dividend on 2021-10-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2021-10-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-08-06 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$29.45 and -$29.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$29.45. EPS for the following year is -$3.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$3.08 and -$3.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $136.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.7M to a low estimate of $125M. As of. The current estimate, Vivid Seats Inc’s year-ago sales were $199.81MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.51M. There is a high estimate of $143.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.12M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $589.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $569M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $580.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $775.59MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $582.22M and the low estimate is $422.79M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.