Market Update: REE Automotive Ltd (REE) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $0.74

In the latest session, REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) closed at $0.74 down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. REE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7824 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7165.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of REE Automotive Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

On April 11, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2025, with a $8.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Tech Joshua bought 3,471 shares for $0.77 per share.

Miller Tali bought 10,392 shares of REE for $8,054 on Dec 15 ’25. On Oct 28 ’25, another insider, Miller Tali, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,948 shares for $1.19 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REE now has a Market Capitalization of 21173954 and an Enterprise Value of 4362825. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 127.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.076 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.048.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REE is 2.74, which has changed by -0.9156393 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $9.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.81%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REE has traded an average of 413.30K shares per day and 117180 over the past ten days. A total of 28.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.03M. Insiders hold about 25.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.44% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of 1767139200 were 307051 with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 1764288000 on 508306. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 307051 and a Short% of Float of 2.0.