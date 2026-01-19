Upward Trajectory: Roadzen Inc (RDZN) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $1.87

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) was $1.87 for the day, up 3.31% from the previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has increased by $3.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.15 million shares were traded. RDZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RDZN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on May 23, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when Malhotra Rohan bought 10,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 17,100 led to the insider holds 829,837 shares of the business.

Malhotra Rohan bought 12,000 shares of RDZN for $17,160 on Nov 21 ’25. The insider now owns 819,837 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, Malhotra Rohan, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 2,300 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,507 and bolstered with 807,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDZN now has a Market Capitalization of 148660464 and an Enterprise Value of 172673056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.595 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.427.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RDZN is 0.40, which has changed by 0.087209344 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RDZN has reached a high of $2.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.06%.

Shares Statistics:

RDZN traded an average of 336.65K shares per day over the past three months and 240570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.06M. Insiders hold about 38.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.66% stake in the company. Shares short for RDZN as of 1767139200 were 103442 with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 1764288000 on 434543. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 103442 and a Short% of Float of 0.3.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Roadzen Inc (RDZN) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.09M to a low estimate of $16.09M. As of. The current estimate, Roadzen Inc’s year-ago sales were $12.09MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.3M. There is a high estimate of $19.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.3MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.04M and the low estimate is $100.04M.