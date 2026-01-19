Stock Market Recap: Vinci Compass Investments Ltd (VINP) Concludes at 12.58, a -2.10 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $12.85 in the prior trading day, Vinci Compass Investments Ltd (NASDAQ: VINP) closed at $12.58, down -2.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76892.0 shares were traded. VINP stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VINP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.95 and its Current Ratio is at 6.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 05, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On May 21, 2021, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Dolomita Capital Ltd. bought 227,519 shares for $13.20 per share.

SPR Capital Ltd. bought 49,682 shares of VINP for $655,802 on Dec 17 ’25. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 341,424 shares for $12.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VINP now has a Market Capitalization of 795617792 and an Enterprise Value of 9402810. As of this moment, Vinci’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.037.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VINP is 0.09, which has changed by 0.2694248 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VINP has reached a high of $13.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.98%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 49.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 45700 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.21M. Insiders hold about 61.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VINP as of 1767139200 were 83487 with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 1764288000 on 167657. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 83487 and a Short% of Float of 0.33999999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Vinci Compass Investments Ltd (VINP) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.67 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $5.04, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $4.56.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $264.03M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $269.06M to a low estimate of $259M. As of. The current estimate, Vinci Compass Investments Ltd’s year-ago sales were $245.86MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.52M. There is a high estimate of $281.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263.94M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VINP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $996M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $958M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $980.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600.78MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.1B.