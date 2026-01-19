Analytical Overview: OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, OptimizeRx Corp’s stock clocked out at $12.15, down -3.57% from its previous closing price of $12.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. OPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.025.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.05 and its Current Ratio is at 3.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $6 from $7 previously.

On December 20, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Stelmakh Edward sold 1,388 shares for $13.51 per share. The transaction valued at 18,752 led to the insider holds 126,830 shares of the business.

Silvestro Stephen L sold 1,620 shares of OPRX for $30,375 on Oct 03 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 188,916 shares after completing the transaction at $18.75 per share. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Spangler Patrick D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,120 shares for $17.49 each. As a result, the insider received 194,489 and left with 44,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 226483920 and an Enterprise Value of 235572928. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.151 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.255.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPRX is 1.18, which has changed by 1.245841 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPRX has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.47%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPRX traded 270.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 234970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.52M. Insiders hold about 16.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.27% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRX as of 1767139200 were 1656628 with a Short Ratio of 6.13, compared to 1764288000 on 1744072. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1656628 and a Short% of Float of 9.42.

Earnings Estimates

OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $30.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.61M to a low estimate of $29.5M. As of. The current estimate, OptimizeRx Corp’s year-ago sales were $32.32MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.03M. There is a high estimate of $26.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.87M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.13MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.34M and the low estimate is $118M.

