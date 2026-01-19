Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) closed the day trading at $1.1 up 2.80% from the previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has increased by $2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76229.0 shares were traded. INM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.37 and its Current Ratio is at 6.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INM now has a Market Capitalization of 3084604 and an Enterprise Value of -4383689. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.914 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.568.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INM is 0.41, which has changed by -0.7821782 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INM has reached a high of $8.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INM traded about 347.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INM traded about 79530 shares per day. A total of 2.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.94% stake in the company. Shares short for INM as of 1767139200 were 171984 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1764288000 on 220687. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 171984 and a Short% of Float of 6.18.