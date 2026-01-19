Financial Metrics Unveiled: Republic Airways Holdings Inc (RJET)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Republic Airways Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RJET) closed at $17.87 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $18.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54429.0 shares were traded. RJET stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.7.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RJET’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RJET now has a Market Capitalization of 838103040 and an Enterprise Value of 940569984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.589 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.131.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RJET is 2.51, which has changed by -0.136715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RJET has reached a high of $25.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RJET traded on average about 36.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 70440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.65M. Insiders hold about 76.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.13% stake in the company. Shares short for RJET as of 1767139200 were 32113 with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 1764288000 on 23053.