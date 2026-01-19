Balance Sheet Insights: Addentax Group Corp (ATXG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) closed at $0.38 down -10.12% from its previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. ATXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.338.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Addentax Group Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.99 and its Current Ratio is at 24.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Hamilton Alex P. sold 23,095 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 12,009 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hamilton Alex P. bought 23,095 shares of ATXG for $12,936 on Sep 02 ’25. On Feb 13 ’25, another insider, Zhida Hong, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 24,000 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,138 and bolstered with 245,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATXG now has a Market Capitalization of 4423716 and an Enterprise Value of -12751437. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.079 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.331.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATXG is 2.33, which has changed by -0.46760565 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATXG has reached a high of $1.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.72%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATXG has traded an average of 156.71K shares per day and 77240 over the past ten days. A total of 11.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.40M. Insiders hold about 2.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.41% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXG as of 1767139200 were 543 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1764288000 on 2622. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 543 and a Short% of Float of 0.0.