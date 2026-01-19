Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Haoxin Holdings Ltd (HXHX)

Abby Carey

Technology

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Haoxin Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: HXHX) was $0.5 for the day, down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 67068.0 shares were traded. HXHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5439 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HXHX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.54 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HXHX now has a Market Capitalization of 6910750 and an Enterprise Value of 10722343. As of this moment, Haoxin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.315 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.346.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HXHX has reached a high of $6.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.21%.

Shares Statistics:

HXHX traded an average of 5.73M shares per day over the past three months and 948000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.47M. Insiders hold about 82.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.24% stake in the company. Shares short for HXHX as of 1767139200 were 55676 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1764288000 on 36352. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 55676 and a Short% of Float of 0.9599999499999999.

