Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Red Violet Inc (RDVT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $51.28 in the prior trading day, Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ: RDVT) closed at $50.2, down -2.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81242.0 shares were traded. RDVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RDVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.39 and its Current Ratio is at 8.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on August 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On March 26, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when DELL JEFFREY ALAN sold 4,671 shares for $58.11 per share. The transaction valued at 271,439 led to the insider holds 161,263 shares of the business.

DELL JEFFREY ALAN sold 2,733 shares of RDVT for $158,097 on Nov 12 ’25. The Chief Information Officer now owns 157,074 shares after completing the transaction at $57.85 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, DELL JEFFREY ALAN, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 1,456 shares for $57.81 each. As a result, the insider received 84,171 and left with 159,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDVT now has a Market Capitalization of 701682496 and an Enterprise Value of 658893824. As of this moment, Red’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.624 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.351.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RDVT is 1.66, which has changed by 0.40852976 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RDVT has reached a high of $64.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.03%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 88.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 85610 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.07M. Insiders hold about 21.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.14% stake in the company. Shares short for RDVT as of 1767139200 were 719431 with a Short Ratio of 8.12, compared to 1764288000 on 878166. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 719431 and a Short% of Float of 6.39.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Red Violet Inc (RDVT) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $22M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.3M to a low estimate of $21.71M. As of. The current estimate, Red Violet Inc’s year-ago sales were $19.57MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.17M. There is a high estimate of $25.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.19MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.98M and the low estimate is $101.13M.

