Cellectis ADR (CLLS)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cellectis ADR’s stock clocked out at $4.07, down -0.37% from its previous closing price of $4.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72845.0 shares were traded. CLLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 1.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bryan Garnier on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 18, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLLS now has a Market Capitalization of 415707808 and an Enterprise Value of 330971680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.009 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.856.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLLS is 2.83, which has changed by 1.6953642 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLLS has reached a high of $5.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.91%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLLS traded 121.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 51040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.73M. Insiders hold about 14.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.51% stake in the company. Shares short for CLLS as of 1767139200 were 400576 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1764288000 on 292398. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 400576 and a Short% of Float of 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Cellectis ADR (CLLS) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $10.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.16M to a low estimate of $2.67M. As of. The current estimate, Cellectis ADR’s year-ago sales were $30.58M

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.3MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $120.9M and the low estimate is $25.69M.