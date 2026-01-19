Financial Health Check: Examining Currenc Group Inc (CURR)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Currenc Group Inc (NASDAQ: CURR) closed the day trading at $1.47 down -7.55% from the previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. CURR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5874 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CURR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 49.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on March 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Chen Kevin bought 300,000 shares for $3.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CURR now has a Market Capitalization of 112598024 and an Enterprise Value of 100704824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 393.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.503 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CURR is 0.10, which has changed by -0.30985916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CURR has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.86%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CURR traded about 891.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CURR traded about 120200 shares per day. A total of 76.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.49M. Insiders hold about 52.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CURR as of 1767139200 were 616703 with a Short Ratio of 0.87, compared to 1764288000 on 509916.