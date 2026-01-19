Deeper Dive: Understanding Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) closed at $14.42 in the last session, down -0.83% from day before closing price of $14.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.32 million shares were traded. KRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KRNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.79 and its Current Ratio is at 12.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On April 08, 2025, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $28.

On November 26, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 26, 2024, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 ’25 when HANOVER LAURI A bought 20,727 shares for $29.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 662926528 and an Enterprise Value of 222925728. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.061 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.808.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KRNT is 1.87, which has changed by -0.52471983 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KRNT has reached a high of $31.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KRNT traded on average about 405.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 314120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.26% stake in the company. Shares short for KRNT as of 1767139200 were 849573 with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 1764288000 on 778673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 849573 and a Short% of Float of 1.8499999999999999.