Deeper Dive: Understanding Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) closed at $14.42 in the last session, down -0.83% from day before closing price of $14.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.32 million shares were traded. KRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KRNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.79 and its Current Ratio is at 12.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On April 08, 2025, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $28.

On November 26, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 26, 2024, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 ’25 when HANOVER LAURI A bought 20,727 shares for $29.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 662926528 and an Enterprise Value of 222925728. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.061 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.808.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KRNT is 1.87, which has changed by -0.52471983 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KRNT has reached a high of $31.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KRNT traded on average about 405.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 314120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.26% stake in the company. Shares short for KRNT as of 1767139200 were 849573 with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 1764288000 on 778673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 849573 and a Short% of Float of 1.8499999999999999.

