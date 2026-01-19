Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) closed at $0.62 down -5.37% from its previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. GMGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.679 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6218.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Golden Matrix Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.52 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on February 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Goodman Anthony Brian sold 50,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 40,000 led to the insider holds 7,270,483 shares of the business.

Goodman Anthony Brian sold 50,000 shares of GMGI for $37,000 on Dec 08 ’25. The Former Director and CEO now owns 7,320,483 shares after completing the transaction at $0.74 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Luxor Capital LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMGI now has a Market Capitalization of 87821712 and an Enterprise Value of 94908520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.051.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GMGI is 0.79, which has changed by -0.69658536 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GMGI has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GMGI has traded an average of 221.25K shares per day and 281050 over the past ten days. A total of 140.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.88M. Insiders hold about 90.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.51% stake in the company. Shares short for GMGI as of 1767139200 were 1180484 with a Short Ratio of 5.34, compared to 1764288000 on 1067555. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1180484 and a Short% of Float of 5.3100000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) is a result of the insights provided by 3.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $52.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $52.92M to a low estimate of $52.7M. As of. The current estimate, Golden Matrix Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $45.86MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.5M. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.12MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $212.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216.6M and the low estimate is $210M.

