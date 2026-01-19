GridAI Technologies Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 3.92, Down -1.01

Ulysses Smith

Companies

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of GridAI Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: GRDX) was $3.92 for the day, down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. GRDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.62 and its Current Ratio is at 2.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRDX now has a Market Capitalization of 13178660.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRDX is 1.13, which has changed by 1.3931625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRDX has reached a high of $5.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.39%.

Shares Statistics:

GRDX traded an average of 127.07K shares per day over the past three months and 147900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.99M. Insiders hold about 4.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.36% stake in the company. Shares short for GRDX as of 1767139200 were 114788 with a Short Ratio of 0.90, compared to 1763078400 on 16623. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 114788 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.