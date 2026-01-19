GridAI Technologies Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 3.92, Down -1.01

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of GridAI Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: GRDX) was $3.92 for the day, down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. GRDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.62 and its Current Ratio is at 2.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRDX now has a Market Capitalization of 13178660.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRDX is 1.13, which has changed by 1.3931625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRDX has reached a high of $5.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.39%.

Shares Statistics:

GRDX traded an average of 127.07K shares per day over the past three months and 147900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.99M. Insiders hold about 4.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.36% stake in the company. Shares short for GRDX as of 1767139200 were 114788 with a Short Ratio of 0.90, compared to 1763078400 on 16623. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 114788 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.