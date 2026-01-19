Closing Figures: HF Foods Group Inc (HFFG)’s Negative Finish at 2.13, Down -1.84

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $2.17 in the prior trading day, HF Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ: HFFG) closed at $2.13, down -1.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. HFFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HFFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on May 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Lin Xi bought 4,494 shares for $2.24 per share. The transaction valued at 10,057 led to the insider holds 415,804 shares of the business.

Taylor Jeffery L bought 10,000 shares of HFFG for $22,500 on Nov 13 ’25. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Lam Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $2.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,250 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HFFG now has a Market Capitalization of 112983368 and an Enterprise Value of 339753376. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.277 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.819.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HFFG is 0.43, which has changed by -0.23655915 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HFFG has reached a high of $4.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 98.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 130200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.47M. Insiders hold about 29.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.98% stake in the company. Shares short for HFFG as of 1767139200 were 831709 with a Short Ratio of 8.45, compared to 1764288000 on 590642. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 831709 and a Short% of Float of 1.91.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of HF Foods Group Inc (HFFG) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $308.37M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $311M to a low estimate of $305.74M. As of. The current estimate, HF Foods Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $305.28MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.51M. There is a high estimate of $313M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $304.03M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HFFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.25B.