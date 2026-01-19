Stock Performance Spotlight: WF International Ltd (WXM) Ends the Day at $0.51, Down by -15.48

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, WF International Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.51, down -15.48% from its previous closing price of $0.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.22 million shares were traded. WXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.636 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4971.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WXM now has a Market Capitalization of 4406033 and an Enterprise Value of 4888676. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.228 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.219.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WXM has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WXM traded 243.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 103380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.12M. Insiders hold about 63.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.67% stake in the company. Shares short for WXM as of 1767139200 were 16887 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 82606. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16887 and a Short% of Float of 0.54.