Market Momentum: Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) Registers a 1.17% Increase, Closing at $0.95

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) closed the day trading at $0.95 up 1.17% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.1 million shares were traded. QH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.992 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9103.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on August 04, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QH now has a Market Capitalization of 942595 and an Enterprise Value of 937285184. As of this moment, Quhuo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.366 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.163.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QH is 0.31, which has changed by -0.9920969 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QH has reached a high of $169.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.03%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QH traded about 2.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QH traded about 121830 shares per day. Shares short for QH as of 1767139200 were 61563 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1764288000 on 28815. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 61563 and a Short% of Float of 10.99.