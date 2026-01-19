Trading Day Review: CareCloud Inc (CCLD) Gains Momentum, Closing at $2.9

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ: CCLD) closed at $2.9 in the last session, up 1.75% from day before closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has increased by $1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.31 million shares were traded. CCLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.005 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on November 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when DALY JOHN N sold 15,000 shares for $3.41 per share. The transaction valued at 51,150 led to the insider holds 51,750 shares of the business.

JOHN N DALY bought 15,000 shares of CCLD for $51,111 on Nov 10 ’25. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, HAQ MAHMUD UL, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 11,960 shares for $21.08 each. As a result, the insider received 252,117 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCLD now has a Market Capitalization of 122951424 and an Enterprise Value of 128361416. As of this moment, CareCloud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.123 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.191.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCLD is 2.05, which has changed by -0.061488688 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCLD has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCLD traded on average about 351.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 290440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.83M. Insiders hold about 15.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CCLD as of 1767139200 were 557523 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1764288000 on 410307. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 557523 and a Short% of Float of 1.54.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 2.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of CareCloud Inc (CCLD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $32.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.9M to a low estimate of $30.92M. As of. The current estimate, CareCloud Inc’s year-ago sales were $28.24MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.75M. There is a high estimate of $31.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.72M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $117.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.84MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132.68M and the low estimate is $132.68M.