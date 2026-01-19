Trading Day Review: CareCloud Inc (CCLD) Gains Momentum, Closing at $2.9

Abby Carey

Companies

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ: CCLD) closed at $2.9 in the last session, up 1.75% from day before closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has increased by $1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.31 million shares were traded. CCLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.005 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on November 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when DALY JOHN N sold 15,000 shares for $3.41 per share. The transaction valued at 51,150 led to the insider holds 51,750 shares of the business.

JOHN N DALY bought 15,000 shares of CCLD for $51,111 on Nov 10 ’25. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, HAQ MAHMUD UL, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 11,960 shares for $21.08 each. As a result, the insider received 252,117 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCLD now has a Market Capitalization of 122951424 and an Enterprise Value of 128361416. As of this moment, CareCloud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.123 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.191.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCLD is 2.05, which has changed by -0.061488688 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCLD has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCLD traded on average about 351.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 290440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.83M. Insiders hold about 15.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CCLD as of 1767139200 were 557523 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1764288000 on 410307. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 557523 and a Short% of Float of 1.54.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 2.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of CareCloud Inc (CCLD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $32.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.9M to a low estimate of $30.92M. As of. The current estimate, CareCloud Inc’s year-ago sales were $28.24MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.75M. There is a high estimate of $31.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.72M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $117.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.84MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132.68M and the low estimate is $132.68M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.