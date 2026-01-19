In the Green: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN) Closes at $27.08, Up/Down 2.85% from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (NYSE: EDN) closed at $27.08 up 2.85% from its previous closing price of $26.33. In other words, the price has increased by $2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75153.0 shares were traded. EDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.425.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDN now has a Market Capitalization of 1336568320 and an Enterprise Value of 342430482432. As of this moment, Empresa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.149 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.311.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EDN is 1.75, which has changed by -0.24944568 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EDN has reached a high of $40.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.45%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EDN has traded an average of 162.24K shares per day and 75330 over the past ten days. A total of 22.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.09M. Shares short for EDN as of 1767139200 were 176962 with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1764288000 on 256200. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 176962 and a Short% of Float of 2.1.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.87T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04TBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.53T and the low estimate is $3.35T.

