Daily Market Movement: Evommune Inc (EVMN) Sees a -14.29% Decrease, Closing at $16.8

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Evommune Inc (NYSE: EVMN) was $16.8 for the day, down -14.29% from the previous closing price of $19.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. EVMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.6301 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.3589.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.76 and its Current Ratio is at 7.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on January 08, 2026, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On January 06, 2026, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Hopfner Robert Lorne bought 1,000 shares for $17.35 per share. The transaction valued at 17,350 led to the insider holds 4,026 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVMN now has a Market Capitalization of 529604736 and an Enterprise Value of 711311744. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 54.716 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.964.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVMN has reached a high of $24.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.21%.

Shares Statistics:

EVMN traded an average of 256.41K shares per day over the past three months and 380090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.75M. Insiders hold about 43.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.51% stake in the company. Shares short for EVMN as of 1767139200 were 1040685 with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 1764288000 on 111764. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1040685 and a Short% of Float of 3.6700000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.19 and -$11.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.18. EPS for the following year is -$2.68, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$3.35.